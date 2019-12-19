Long Island wins $87.9 million in state aid competition

ALBANY - Long Island won $87.9 million in state aid Thursday for company expansions, worker training, downtown redevelopment and research laboratories, capturing one of the largest awards among New York’s 10 regions.

The Island came up a big winner in Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s annual competition for capital grants and state tax credits aimed at creating jobs. He appointed 10 Regional Economic Development Councils in 2011 to vie with one another for the aid.

This year, more than $750 million was up for grabs.

The Long Island council reviewed 232 local applications for aid and made funding recommendations to state agencies that then made the final determination. A panel of agency commissioners reviewed each council‘s recommendations.

The local council, with 21 members, is led by Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association business group, and Stuart Rabinowitz, Hofstra University president.

In the nine years of the competition, Long Island has been a big winner six times. The aid awarded to Nassau and Suffolk projects has ranged from $60 million to $102 million per year.

At the awards ceremony in the Albany Convention Center, state officials said the development councils’ contest is a better method of distributing grants and tax credits than the previous method, in which decisions were made by the governor and state legislators. The councils have devised development plans and receive input from hundreds of people in each region.

Still, the Citizens Budget Commission, a nonpartisan fiscal watchdog in Manhattan, said there is room for improvement.

Funding awarded via the councils is “thinly spread among a region and industries,” the commission said in a statement on Tuesday. “Regional assessments should carry more weight in funding allocations” than the opinions of Albany bureaucrats.