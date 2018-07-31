TODAY'S PAPER
Steven Politis named president at Alcott HR

Farmingdale-based Alcott HR has announced the appointment of Steven Politis as president of the private human resources firm.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Alcott HR, a Farmingdale-based provider of human resources outsourcing services, said Steven Politis has been named its new president.

Alcott, a private company that provides payroll, hiring, retirement plans, benefits and health insurance services for small to mid-sized businesses mostly in New York, hired Politis four years ago as vice president. The company, with revenue of nearly $500 million, was founded in 1987 by Lou Basso and Barry Shorten.

Politis is "a talented guy and it’s worked out well," Basso, chief executive and chairman of the board said. "He’s brought new ideas to the operation.

"I knew he was a quality individual and we had made the decision that we needed to get succession started,” Basso said. "Steve has been in the industry for over 20 years.”

Politis joined the firm in 2015 as a vice president. He also held the position of chief operating officer, a title he will retain.

“I’m really excited and humbled by it,” Politis said of the appointment. "I'm not really going to rock the boat much. I want to make sure that we're offering the services to our clients that they want.”

Alcott, which has 75 employees on Long Island and at its Buffalo office, works with 300 companies in more than 40 states, with about 150 of those based locally. 

