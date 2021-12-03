Discount grocer Aldi plans to open a new store in a Carle Place shopping center that hasn’t had a supermarket in 30 years, according to a real estate company.

Aldi has signed a lease to open a 21,093-square-foot store in Parkway Plaza, in the 200 block of Glen Cove Road, said Kristen Moore, spokeswoman for Brixmor Property Group Inc., the Manhattan-based real estate investment trust that owns Parkway Plaza.

Aldi’s presence "will add a daily-needs grocer in the space formerly occupied by Minado Japanese Seafood Buffet and Stew Leonard’s Wines," she said.

Moore directed a Newsday inquiry about when the store will open to Aldi.

The Germany-based retailer said it had no information to share about a potential store opening in Carle Place.

A Waldbaum’s supermarket was in Parkway Plaza when the shopping center first opened, Moore said.

The supermarket occupied the space where off-price retailer TJ Maxx is now, but it relocated to a different center in 1991, she said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Since entering the Long Island market in 2011, Aldi has opened nine grocery stores in the area, including one that opened in October in Shirley and two that opened last year in Valley Stream and North Babylon.

The chain also is planning to open a store in part of a former Kmart space in Sayville Plaza on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia.

Aldi, whose U.S. headquarters are in Batavia, Illinois, operates more than 2,100 stores across 37 states. It is the fourth-largest grocery chain in the U.S.