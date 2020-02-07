Alex Rodriguez to speak at LIA luncheon

Former New York Yankees All-Star and current ESPN broadcaster Alex Rodriguez will be the featured speaker at the Long Island Association’s Spring luncheon in March, where the sports star will talk about his success on the field, on TV and in business.

The event will be held at noon on March 27 at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

"He had an amazing playing career and has had an incredible post-playing career," said Kevin Law, the president and CEO of the LIA business group. "He is a well-regarded broadcaster and also has a very successful real estate business."

The LIA has brought in many big-name speakers in the past, including former Yankees stars Derek Jeter, Joe Torre and Mariano Rivera, as well as Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Other sports legends, such as football greats Eli and Peyton Manning, also have been speakers.

More information about the luncheon will be posted on the organization’s website, longislandassociation.org.