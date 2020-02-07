TODAY'S PAPER
Alex Rodriguez to speak at LIA luncheon

Alex Rodriguez arrives at the 29th Annual Achilles

Alex Rodriguez arrives at the 29th Annual Achilles Gala in Manhattan last year. The baseball star will talk about his success on the field, on TV and in business at the LIA luncheon. Credit: Sipa USA via AP / Image Press Agency / William Perez

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Former New York Yankees All-Star and current ESPN broadcaster Alex Rodriguez will be the featured speaker at the Long Island Association’s Spring luncheon in March, where the sports star will talk about his success on the field, on TV and  in business.

The event will be held at noon on March 27 at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury.

"He had an amazing playing career and has had an incredible post-playing career," said Kevin Law, the president and CEO of the LIA  business group. "He is a well-regarded broadcaster and also has a very successful real estate business."

The LIA has brought in many big-name speakers in the past, including former Yankees stars Derek Jeter, Joe Torre and Mariano Rivera, as well as Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Other sports legends, such as football greats Eli and Peyton Manning, also have been speakers.

More information about the luncheon will be posted on the organization’s website, longislandassociation.org.

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

