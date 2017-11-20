TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 39° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 39° Good Morning
Business

Now accepted in Stony Brook Village Center: Alipay, WeChat Pay

Merchants near Stony Brook University add payment options to accommodate a growing Asian clientele.

Sweet Mama's, a Stony Brook restaurant, along with

Sweet Mama's, a Stony Brook restaurant, along with other businesses in Stony Brook Village Center, will accept Alipay and WeChat Pay, popular Chinese payment cards. Photo Credit: Ward Melville Heritage Organization

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson  daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @Daysi_CL
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

More than two dozen businesses in Stony Brook Village Center and its vicinity have started accepting Chinese mobile payment platforms Alipay and WeChat Pay.

“Stony Brook is an international community,” said Gloria Rocchio, president of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization, a nonprofit that owns and operates Stony Brook Village Center.

The organization hopes to accommodate visitors and residents from Asian countries “by providing them with a familiar way of payment,” she said.

According to Rocchio, users pay by providing vendors with cards that feature QR codes, which vendors scan.

“Vendors then get reimbursed by a U.S. bank within two or three days,” she said.

Marios Patatinis of Sweet Mama’s, a restaurant that serves American cuisine “with a Southern spin,” said he “liked the idea of opening the market” to Asian guests.

“Many of the students from nearby Stony Brook University are from Asia; most are Japanese, Korean, or from India,” said Patatinis.

“So I thought accepting Alipay and WeChat Pay would be a good way to bring in some more traffic.”

Dan Laffitte, general manager of Lessings Inc., parent company of Three Village Inn in Stony Brook, said accepting Alipay and WeChat Pay made business sense.

“Being that there is such a large Asian community at the school, it seemed like an appropriate thing to do,” he said.

“We became aware that many people were coming in and asking if they could use their Alipay cards, some of them had cash but for others their Alipay cards were their only form of payment.”

And though he says it’s “too early to tell” the financial impact of the new payment methods, Laffitte said he’s already received “some nice feedback.”

Headshot

Daysi Calavia-Robertson is a business reporter who covers agriculture, retail, travel and tourism, and special interest topics. She has covered lifestyle and entertainment, on-camera.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Little Shelter executive director David Ceely with kitten Town chooses Little Shelter to run cat refuge
Khao soi, noodles in coconut-milk broth topped by New Thai eatery opens after renovations
Firefighters battle blaze at a house on Center Officials: No injuries in house fire
Laura Curran at a news conference on March Curran’s vow to end patronage already facing scrutiny
Lori Interlicchio, right, donated a kidney to Long Island native finds love, and a kidney, through Tinder
Brew Crew Cycles driver Ed McGill hangs out Hop aboard Riverhead's beer-plus-bicycle tour
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE