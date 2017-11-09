This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Altice USA CEO Goei also named CEO of parent, Altice NV

Altice USA Chairman and CEO Dexter Goei has also been named CEO of Altice NV. May 22, 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The CEO of Altice USA Inc., provider of Optimum cable television, internet and telephone services, will take on added responsibilities at parent Altice N.V., it was announced Thursday.

Dexter Goei was appointed CEO of Netherlands-based Altice N.V. He will continue to serve as CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Altice USA, which is based in Bethpage.

Altice USA was formed last year after Altice N.V. purchased Bethpage-based Cablevision Systems Corp. and Suddenlink of St. Louis. Altice USA owns 25 percent of Newsday Media Group.

Goei succeeds Michel Combes, who resigned Thursday from all posts at both companies.

Goei will no longer serve as president of the Altice N.V. board, a post being taken by Altice founder Patrick Drahi.

James T. Madore writes about the economy, development and the relationship between government and business. He joined Newsday in 1996 and previously served as Albany bureau chief.

