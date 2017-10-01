Cable television provider Altice USA Inc. and the Walt Disney Co. announced a tentative deal Sunday, ensuring uninterrupted access to ABC, ESPN and the Disney Channel for Optimum customers on Long Island and elsewhere in the metropolitan area.
Bethpage-based Altice and Disney, of Burbank, California, said in a joint statement, “We have reached an agreement in principle and have extended the deadline accordingly to try and finalize the terms.”
The companies have been negotiating over how much Altice will pay to carry channels owned by Disney. Their contract had expired and sports fans were facing the possibility of not being able to watch “Monday Night Football” and a New York Yankees playoff game Tuesday on ESPN.
Altice and Disney did not provide details of the tentative agreement.
The companies were divided over issues such as Disney’s request for higher fees, which Altice called “exorbitant,” and a commitment to carry two college sports channels.
Altice owns 25 percent of Newsday Media Group.
