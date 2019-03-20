Altice is in compliance with employment levels set by the state Public Service Commission in 2016 when the agency approved the company’s purchase of Cablevision Systems Corp. in Bethpage and its News 12 Networks, a PSC spokesman said Wednesday.

Spokesman James Denn responded to questions a day after Cablevision founder Charles F. Dolan asked the PSC for “a comprehensive review” of Altice USA Inc.’s compliance with the requirement that no “customer-facing” employees be laid off in New York State for four years. Customer-facing jobs are defined as those at call centers, walk-in centers and other operations where employees deal directly with customers, according to PSC documents.

Dolan’s request to the PSC is part of a larger effort by him and his family to restore the News 12 Networks workforce to its 2016 level of 462 people. Seventy News 12 employees were laid off in 2017, according to a lawsuit filed separately by the Dolans.

“At this point in time, the company is in compliance," Denn said Wednesday. "Our review remains continuous and ongoing.”

Former News 12 president Patrick Dolan said, "We applaud the PSC’s willingness to carry on the review of Altice’s compliance with its agreement not to reduce customer facing employees in New York." Patrick Dolan owns Newsday Media Group.

Altice spokeswoman Lisa Anselmo said the Long Island City, Queens, company “continues to invest in News 12…Altice USA has met all of its workforce commitments.”

The Dolans filed their lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court in September alleging that Altice has violated the 2016 sales agreement in which Cablevision was sold to Altice parent, Altice N.V. of the Netherlands. The sales agreement stipulated that News 12 would have at least 462 full-time equivalent employees for five years, according to the suit.

Last month, the Dolans and Altice USA agreed there will be no additional News 12 layoffs until a trial scheduled for September.