Settlement reached in Dolan-Altice lawsuit

The Dolan family and Altice USA have reached a settlement in the family’s lawsuit over layoffs at News 12 Networks by Altice, according to a court document.

The settlement was reached Thursday, according to a filing in Delaware Chancery Court. A three-day trial was scheduled to begin Wednesday in Dover, Delaware.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

The Dolans and Altice will pay their respective costs, including attorneys’ fees, the filing states.

A spokesman for the Dolans and a spokeswoman for Altice did not immediately comment on the settlement.

The Dolans were Cablevision Systems Corp.’s controlling shareholders when the Bethpage company was sold to Altice's parent, Altice N.V. of the Netherlands, in 2016. The family had founded News 12 when it owned Cablevision.

The Dolans sued Altice USA a year ago, alleging the Long Island City, Queens-based company violated a 2016 agreement that prohibited job cuts at News 12 through 2020.

The family said Altice laid off 70 News 12 employees in 2017, called for an additional 35 job cuts last year and a 10 percent reduction in the News 12 workforce in each subsequent year, according to an Aug. 26 court filing.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The layoffs brought the News 12 payroll below the 462 full-time jobs stipulated in the sale of Cablevision for $17.7 billion, the suit stated.

Patrick Dolan, owner of Newsday Media Group, was one of the suit’s named plaintiffs, along with his parents and brother James.