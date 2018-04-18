Amazon cuts deal with Best Buy

TODAY'S PAPER
Best Buy in Las Vegas, seen here on May 23, 2017.  Photo Credit: AP/John Locher

By The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Amazon is expanding its dominance globally by giving overseas customers access to more than 45 million items via its app.

The online powerhouse also announced Wednesday that it's teaming with rival Best Buy on new Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

The deal gives Best Buy exposure to Amazon's customers for the first time, while introducing more people to Amazon's burgeoning technology.

Amazon.com Inc.'s "International Shopping" will be available through a mobile browser or app and goods will be shipped globally from the United States. There are five languages to choose from and Amazon is accepting 25 currencies.

Amazon's partnership with Best Buy brings the new Fire TV Edition smart TVs to consumers in the United States and Canada. Users will be able to use Alexa and Echo with the TVs.

