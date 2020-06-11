Amazon wants to build a warehouse on the old Cerro Wire property in Syosset, creating 550 jobs, Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino said Thursday.

The 200,000-square-foot warehouse would be located on the site’s south end nearest the Long Island Expressway, he said in an interview, adding the facility would be far from homes and a school.

The online retailer is in talks with the property owner Syosset Park Development LLC, which is a partnership between mall operator Simon Property Group and Castagna Realty Co. Saladino said a site plan has been submitted to Oyster Bay Town.

“This will be a key to turning the lock to getting our economy going again,” he said. “This means a comeback of jobs at a time that we really need it.”

Of the 550 jobs, 400 will be delivery drivers and 150 will be warehouse workers, according to Saladino.

Representatives of Amazon and Simon Property Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Saladino said Amazon isn’t requesting zoning changes.

The Cerro Wire property has languished for decades as multiple developers have proposed malls and housing developments – all of which have faced strong opposition from the site’s neighbors. “This ends the saga that has been dragging on for decades,” Saladino said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amazon also is planning to open a “last-mile” warehouse on the site of a Carle Place supermarket.