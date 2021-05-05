State regulators have given the go-ahead for an Amazon warehouse to be built on the polluted Cerro Wire site in Syosset, saying the developer's cleanup plan "is protective of public health."

The Department of Environmental Conservation and the Department of Health have approved a remediation plan from Syosset Park Development LLC, which owns the site, according to records obtained by Newsday on Wednesday.

The $6.7 million plan calls for placing clean soil on top of the Robbins Lane site, establishing a system for air monitoring and supervision by state officials. The work will start this month and continue for 10 months, the records state.

"A site-specific health and safety plan and a community air monitoring plan will be implemented during remediation activities," DEC said, adding the plans would "protect on-site workers and surrounding property owners."

State approval of the cleanup plan was the last major hurdle to redevelopment of the Cerro Wire site, which has been vacant for decades and the object of several building projects that were scuttled because of community opposition, including a shopping mall.

Oyster Bay Town supervisor Joseph Saladino said on Wednesday, "This is great news as decades of contamination is finally being remedied while bringing hundreds of new jobs and smart development to the property."

He added, "Upon receiving this news from the DEC, the town approved the building permit application so the cleanup and overall project can commence quickly."

The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency this week will finalize a tax incentive package that includes a property-tax reduction over 15 years, said IDA chairman Richard Kessel. The aid was approved by the IDA board in March over objections from community activists and the Syosset Central School District.

Opponents of the project had lobbied DEC and the health department to require a 100% cleanup of the Cerro Wire site, which would have cost $137 million and taken 4 1/2 years to complete, according to estimates from the developer.

The $72 million warehouse will operate 24 hours per day year-round and employ 150 managers and package handlers. Additional jobs will be created by the independent transportation companies whose van drivers will pick up packages for delivery.