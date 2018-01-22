TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 53° Good Afternoon
Overcast 53° Good Afternoon
Business

Amazon opens store with no cashiers, lines or registers

Amazon employee Krishna Iyer shows off an Amazon

Amazon employee Krishna Iyer shows off an Amazon Go app as he shops in the store, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SEATTLE - No cashiers, no lines, no registers — this is how Amazon sees the future of in-store shopping.

The online retailer opened its Amazon Go concept to the public Monday, selling milk, potato chips and other items typically found at a convenience store. Amazon employees have been testing the store, which is at the bottom floor of the company's Seattle headquarters, for about a year.

The public opening is another sign that Amazon is serious about expanding its physical presence. It has opened more than a dozen bookstores, taken over space in some Kohl's department stores and bought Whole Foods last year, giving it 470 grocery stores.

But Amazon Go is unlike its other stores. Shoppers enter by scanning the Amazon Go smartphone app at a turnstile. When they pull an item of the shelf, it's added to their virtual cart. If the item is placed back on the shelf, it is removed from the virtual cart. Shoppers are charged when they leave the store.

The company says it uses computer vision, machine learning algorithms and sensors to figure out what people are grabbing off its store shelves.

The store is not without employees — Amazon says there will be people there making food, stocking shelves and helping customers. On Monday, workers were on hand to help shoppers find and download the Amazon Go app on their phones.

Amazon says families can shop together with just one phone scanning everyone in. Anything they grab from the shelf will also be added to the tab of the person who signed them in. But don't help out strangers: Amazon warns that grabbing an item from the shelf for someone else means you'll be charged for it.

At about 1,800 square feet, the store will also sell ready-to-eat breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Items from the Whole Foods 365 brand are also stocked, such as cookies, popcorn and dried fruit.

The company had announced the Amazon Go store in December 2016 and said it would open by early 2017, but it delayed the debut while it worked on the technology and company employees tested it out.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Katuria D'Amato and former Senator Alfonse D'Amato leave D’Amato's estranged wife hires new attorney
The Long Beach Medical Center, seen on March Lawsuit over FEMA funds for hospital dismissed
Muhammad Javed, 27, of Medford, was arrested after Man drove over 120 mph on LIE, cops say
The Long Island Muslim Society plans to add Town approves expansion at mosque
Commuters board a westbound Long Island Rail Road LIRR boss: Unusual combo of factors led to ‘terrible’ stretch
Southold Town officials said nearly a dozen office Officials: Town Hall flood repairs could top out at $200G
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE