Long Island, New York City and Westchester County together form one of four regions in the state vying for Amazon.com’s second headquarters in North America, a top state official said Thursday.

Howard Zemsky, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s economic development czar, said the metropolitan area, Buffalo/Rochester, Syracuse/Utica and Albany each submitted bids to the online retailer by Thursday’s deadline.

Amazon wants to have another headquarters besides its Seattle office. Dubbed Amazon HQ2, the project promises to create 50,000 jobs and more than $5 billion in capital investment.

The company is only accepting applications from areas with populations of at least one million people, leading upstate cities and counties to come together to submit bids.

The project “is probably the largest business development opportunity in the history of the country,” Zemsky told a board meeting of Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency.

The winner is to be announced next year.

Nassau County nominated Belmont Park in Elmont as a potential headquarters site; Suffolk County recommended Heartland Town Square in Brentwood; and Brookhaven Town offered Calabro Airport in Shirley, the county executives and town supervisor said last month.

Zemsky on Thursday didn’t say which sites were included in the bid from the metropolitan region, though local officials said Wednesday they thought all the Long Island sites were submitted for Amazon’s consideration.

Zemsky said each application includes a letter from Cuomo to Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos touting New York’s attributes.

The letter “talks about the incredible alignment that the entire state of New York has with Amazon’s businesses,” Zemsky said in Manhattan, citing film and television production, technology developments, drone testing, advertising and organic farming.

Zemsky also said the state is offering “competitive, creative and comprehensive” incentives to Amazon, though he declined to provide details. The grants, state tax credits and other incentives would be the same regardless of which New York location Amazon selected, he added.

“This decision will not be determined by the incentives, it will be one of many factors,” Zemsky said. He predicted the salaries paid to Amazon HQ2 employees will total $125 billion over 20 years.

ESD board director Cesar A. Perales asked Zemsky if he was concerned that no New York State communities are being mentioned in media reports on the top contenders. Zemsky said no, because “New York aligns better than any state in the country for Amazon’s businesses . . . some of the metros that were selected [by the media] are way off the mark in terms of what I think [Amazon] is looking for.”

Last month, the online retailer expanded its presence in Manhattan, adding an office in the 5 Manhattan West development, where 2,000 people will eventually work.

Amazon also has a warehouse in Bethpage.