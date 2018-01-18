TODAY'S PAPER
NYC, including LI, on Amazon’s list of finalists for HQ2

The online giant is considering the New York City metropolitan area, which includes Long Island and Westchester County, a company spokeswoman said.

Amazon announced Thursday it has narrowed the potential

Amazon announced Thursday it has narrowed the potential sites for a second headquarters in North America to 20 metropolitan areas, mainly on the East Coast.

By Maura McDermott and James T. Madore maura.mcdermott@newsday.com, james.madore@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
The metropolitan region, including Long Island, is among 20 finalists for Amazon.com’s second headquarters, the online retailer announced Thursday.

The Seattle-based company launched a fierce competition for its HQ2 project, which promises to bring millions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs to the winner.

Among the 20 finalists, the largest concentration is in the Northeast.

The...

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate and other business news on Long Island.

