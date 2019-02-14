ALBANY — In a stunning move, Amazon announced Thursday it has canceled plans to build a corporate campus in Queens in the wake of criticism about tax giveaways used to lure the corporate giant.

"After much thought and deliberation, we’ve decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City, Queens,” Amazon said on its website.

The reason, the company said, was local opposition to the project.

“For Amazon, the commitment to build a new headquarters requires positive, collaborative relationships with state and local elected officials who will be supportive over the long term. While polls show that 70% of New Yorkers support our plans and investment, a number of state and local politicians have made it clear that they oppose our presence and will not work with us to build the type of relationships that are required to go forward with the project we and many others envisioned in Long Island City.

“We are disappointed to have reached this conclusion — we love New York, its incomparable dynamism, people, and culture — and particularly the community of Long Island City, where we have gotten to know so many optimistic, forward-leaning community leaders, small business owners, and residents.”

The Amazon statement also said, “We do not intend to reopen the HQ2 search at this time. We will proceed as planned in Northern Virginia and Nashville, and we will continue to hire and grow across our 17 corporate offices and tech hubs in the U.S. and Canada."

Business and tech groups called the outcome a “debacle” and a huge “blow” to the Greater New York economy. They cited polls showing overall statewide support for the deal and they blamed “bad politics” for turning away Amazon. A Siena Research Institute pol two days ago found 56 percent of voters statewide supported the Amazon deal, while 36 percent opposed it.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Amazon’s decision to withdraw from New York is no doubt a blow to our local economy and the tens of thousands of people the company would’ve employed here,” said Julie Samuels, executive director of Tech: NYC. “New York City is today one of the most dynamic tech hubs in the world, but there is no guarantee we will maintain this status in the future, which makes this news so disappointing. It’s especially disappointing given the overwhelming local support for the deal and there can be no doubt that bad politics got in the way of good policy here.”

“Amazon’s decision to withdraw its plans for our region will go down as one of the biggest debacles in New York State history, and the elected officials who are responsible for this epic disaster should be ashamed of themselves for jeopardizing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in tax revenue and should also consider resigning,” said Kevin Law of the Long Island Association, a business group.

Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) blamed Democrats and progressive activists for the outcome, writing on Twitter: “Absolutely disgraceful that @Amazon is driven from New York by left wing progressive politicians. Terrible loss of jobs for New York workers and New York economy.”

The internet giant announced in November it had chosen to build half its East Coast headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, and the other half in Northern Virginia, promising 25,000 jobs for each location. New York and Virginia beat out numerous other competitors.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the state and city will provide $3 billion in tax breaks and aid to Amazon, one of the world’s richest companies, while the new corporate campus eventually would generate $27 billion in tax revenue.

But the giveaways faced opposition from local groups, some members of the City Council and Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Astoria), the second-most powerful member of the state Senate and representative of the neighborhood Amazon eyed. Gianaris had called it a “bad” deal and said the combination of tax incentives, grants and speeded-up approval process wasn’t necessary for such a wealthy company.

“I think this is indicative of why Amazon would have been a bad partner for New York,” said Sen Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), who led questioning of the deal. “The only think that happened was an effected community raised its hand to question a deal that would have profoundly changed their very existence. Rather than discuss it, they picked up their ball and left, like a petulant child,” Gianaris said in an interview.

Gianaris had been nominated to a key oversight panel — which would have had say over whether Amazon actually received the state giveaways — by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. That nomination spurred the company to reconsider the New York project, numerous officials had said.

When Amazon really did pull the plug, Stewart-Cousins blamed a secretive process that failed to include neighborhood representatives. In doing so, she took a shot at the company — and a veiled shot at Cuomo and de Blasio.

“This is proof of why it is so important to have an inclusive and transparent process from the beginning,” Stewart-Cousins said in statement. “It is unfortunate that rather than engage in productive discussions about a major development, Amazon has decided to leave New York. This process was clearly flawed and did not include the affected community nor their legislative representatives until after the deal was signed. This was not the same process that was followed in other areas including Virginia and that is clearly why this deal failed.”

George Miranda, president of Teamsters Joint Council 16, said, "New Yorkers made it clear that Amazon wasn't welcome in our city if it would not respect our workers and our communities. Apparently, the company decided that was too much to ask."

But Hector Figueroa, president of 32BJ SEIU, the property service union, said, "The news that Amazon has decided to cancel its plans to build its second headquarters in New York City is a disappointing development for working people in our city. This is a lost opportunity for Queens and New York on many levels. Of course, the loss of 25,000 direct jobs and many more indirect ones as well as the billions in revenue that the project was expected to bring into our city is unfortunate."