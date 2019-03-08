Long Island’s top leaders, responding to Amazon’s Feb. 14 decision to scrap a planned headquarters in Queens, said Friday they hope to spur economic development by lobbying for a permanent cap on property taxes, an additional natural gas pipeline and a compromise on higher wages for construction workers.

At a meeting in Melville, convened by the Long Island Association business group, the region’s two county executives joined by developers and nonprofit officials spent 90 minutes debating how to respond to the loss of Amazon HQ2, which would have provided jobs for Island residents and orders for local businesses.

LIA president Kevin Law, in a media briefing after the session, said local leaders decided their initial response should focus on those three issues, all of which involve lobbying state government in advance of the April 1 deadline for a new state budget.

Law said making permanent the annual 2-percent cap on property taxes and higher salaries for people who work on construction projects that receive government aid could both be included in the final 2019-20 budget.

“We believe our region was tarnished because Long Island City has ‘Long Island’ in it name,” he said, referring to the site that Amazon had selected for its second headquarters. “There is a negative perception that we don’t support development and that is not true…We are here to look forward.”

Prior to April 1, the leaders will work with business groups from across the state to push for a permanent tax cap, which is backed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the State Senate but opposed by the teachers’ union.

The 30-member group also will launch a letter writing campaign in support of the proposed Northeast Supply Enhancement Project, a gas pipeline that would bring more energy to Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The leaders also plan to meet with unions to discuss two bills that would require the prevailing wage to be paid to construction workers on projects that receive tax breaks or grants. The prevailing wage is significantly higher than the wage rate for non-union builders.

The bills are opposed by business groups, industrial development agencies and builders who argue construction costs will soar. Unions back the legislation, saying commercial projects that receive government aid should pay the same wage rate as government projects.

Suffok County Executive Steve Bellone said the leaders hope to devise a compromise that developers and unions can live with. “It cannot be something that undermines our economy or the jobs we’re are trying to bring here,” he said.