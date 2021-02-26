The Nassau County Industrial Development Agency will hold a virtual public hearing next month on a request for tax breaks for the proposed Amazon "last-mile" warehouse in Syosset, officials said.

The hearing, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was canceled to give Syosset Park Development LLC and Amazon more time to meet with construction unions who want their members to build the 204,000-square-foot warehouse on the old Cerro Wire site.

Nassau and Oyster Bay Town officials also need to hold additional talks on the $72 million project.

"The hearing was postponed because we are continuing to work with Amazon and the various stakeholders and parties," IDA chairman Richard Kessel said at Thursday’s virtual board meeting. "The plan is to do a public hearing in March…We will then assess all of those comments and comments made when the project comes back to the board for final approval — before any vote is taken."

He said the date and time of the public hearing would be forthcoming. The next IDA board meeting is March 18.

Syosset Park and Amazon are seeking a sales-tax exemption of up to $2.8 million on the purchase of construction materials and equipment; $537,750 off the mortgage recording tax; and a property-tax reduction over 15 years, according to their application for IDA help.

"We’re trying to make this happen and make it happen right," Kessel said, referring to county and town deliberations. He sent a letter to Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino on Thursday seeking written confirmation of his past vocal support for the Amazon warehouse.

Kessel said the IDA will review comments submitted to the state Department of Environmental Conservation about the developer’s plan for additional cleanup of pollutants on the 38-acre site, including copper and petroleum chemicals. The project cannot move forward without the cleanup plan winning state approval.

Last month, Oyster Bay’s Planning Advisory Board approved the warehouse construction plan. The only town action still to come is the issuing of building permits, according to a town spokesman.

Amazon would hire 150 warehouse workers, with managers earning $60,000 per year and package handlers at least $15 per hour. Additional jobs would be created by the independent transportation companies whose van drivers would pick up and deliver the packages, according to the IDA application.

The Syosset warehouse is among at least eight that Amazon hopes to have on Long Island. The company appears to have only sought IDA help for two warehouses: Syosset and Westhampton Beach, which in November was granted $2.3 million over 15 years by the Suffolk County IDA.

The Syosset Central School District and Nassau Legis. Arnold Drucker (D-Plainview) have said they oppose tax incentives for the Syosset warehouse.