Amazon Prime Day kicked off with the world’s second-largest retailer offering more than 1 million shopping deals Monday, the same day some Long Island retailers and business advocates gathered to call for New York state to level the playing field when it comes to online sales tax collection.

About 30 representatives and advocates from ShopRite, Bayview Florist, Costello’s Ace Hardware, chambers of commerce and other organizations gathered for a press conference in Plainview in front of a P.C. Richard & Son store, which is part of a Farmingdale-based appliance and electronics chain, to call for the state to take action following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June decision allowing states to force online shoppers to pay sales tax.

They also encouraged residents to shop locally owned stores.

Local retailers said they have just as much to offer as Amazon, including ecommerce sites.

“Basically, I think everybody standing here is ‘prime.’ We don’t have our heads stuck in the sand,” said Francesca Carlow, president of the Nassau Council Chambers of Commerce and chief financial officer of Trio Hardware, a store in Plainview.

Online retailers, such as Amazon, already are required to collect taxes on sales to buyers in New York, but sales tax collection is not required for transactions between state residents and third-party sellers, such as those on Amazon Marketplace.

Not only are local retailers at a disadvantage but they are being overlooked while they contribute to local jobs and support the community through local engagement, business owners said.

“When the local toy store, hardware store, sporting goods store or jewelry store stays in business, it uses the local accountant, insurance agent, maybe even lawyer, and more,” said Gina Coletti, co-chair of the Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers.

Earlier this year, Senate Republicans criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to expand sales tax collection, which was not included in the state’s budget.

Vision Long Island, a Northport-based nonprofit planning group, plans to continue to lobby the state legislature to enact a stronger online sales tax law in a special session before the end of the year, or in early 2019, Eric Alexander, executive director, said at the press conference Monday.