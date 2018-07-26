TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Amazon's quarterly profit tops $2 billion for first time

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 29, 2018 Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, tours the facility at the grand opening of the Amazon Spheres, in Seattle, Washington. .As Amazon marked its "Prime Day" with price cuts across a range of products, founder and chief executive saw his net worth hit new peaks, increasing his lead over fellow billionaires. Bezos's net worth topped $150 billion on July 16, 2018, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the richest person in decades.The surge in the share price for Amazon -- in which Bezos holds a stake of some 16 percent -- has lifted his wealth by some $50 billion this year.. / AFP PHOTO / JASON REDMONDJASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/JASON REDMOND

By The Associated Press
Amazon's quarterly profit soared past $2 billion for the first time as its online shopping, cloud computing and advertising businesses continued to grow.

The company, which started in 1995 as an online bookstore, has expanded beyond online retail to boost its profits. Its Amazon Web Services unit, which provides cloud computing services to companies and government, has been a strong source of income. And its advertising unit recently became a billion-dollar business that sells ads to companies that want their products to show up first when shoppers search on the site.

After Amazon.com Inc. released its financial results Thursday, its shares rose more than 3 percent to $1,870.23 in after-hours trading. Its stock is already up nearly 72 percent in the last year, and Amazon is getting closer to surpassing iPhone maker Apple as the world's most valuable company.

Seattle-based Amazon reported net income of $2.53 billion, or $5.07 per share, in the three months ending June 30, blowing past the $2.48 per share Wall Street analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Revenue soared 39 percent to $52.89 billion in the second quarter, but was below the $53.37 billion analysts expected.

