Amazon is reconsidering its plan to build a campus headquarters in Long Island City amid opposition from local elected officials who have complained about roughly $2.8 billion in state and city tax incentives and aid to the corporate giant, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing two unnamed sources.

The internet giant announced in November that after more than a year of intense competition it had chosen to build half its East Coast headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, and the other half in Northern Virginia, promising 25,000 jobs to each location.

But the Post reported that Amazon has yet to lease or purchase office space for the project and is actively discussing alternatives to New York.

“The question is whether it’s worth it if the politicians in New York don’t want the project,” one person familiar with the company’s plans told the Post.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a leading proponent of the project, responded Friday.

“If Amazon doesn’t come to New York, it is because of the political opposition,” said Cuomo at the Long Island Association luncheon in Woodbury Friday. “For the state Senate to oppose Amazon was governmental malpractice. And if they stop Amazon from coming to New York they are going to have to have the people of New York State to explain it to. It is irresponsible to allow political opposition to overcome sound government policy."

Cuomo said the state "incentivized" Amazon to come to New York but that the deal was a huge win for the state's economy.

"You know what the incentive was," Cuomo said. "We get $27 billion in revenue, they get $3 billion back . . . I would do that all day long."

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said: "The mayor fully expects Amazon to deliver on its promise to New Yorkers."

After the report appeared, Amazon released a statement saying: "We’re focused on engaging with our new neighbors — small business owners, educators and community leaders. Whether it’s building a pipeline of local jobs through workforce training or funding computer science classes for thousands of New York City students, we are working hard to demonstrate what kind of neighbor we will be.”

Beyond criticism of the aid Amazon would receive, city activists have expressed concerns whether the neighborhood's infrastructure could handle Amazon, including the impact on subways and rents.

In addition, Sen. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), who represents the area where Amazon would build the new campus and is a critic of the project, has been named to the Public Authorities Control Board, the panel that often must sign off on bonds and other types of economic-development borrowing and incentives.

The board normally operates in obscurity, but famously tanked then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s plan in 2005 for a major sports stadium in Manhattan.

Gianaris has called the nearly $3 billion in state and city incentives a “bad deal” that wasn’t necessary to lure the retail giant. He said the money would be better spent on schools and subways.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union union, said: "If the Amazon deal falls apart, they will have nobody to blame but themselves. A major problem is the way the deal was put together shrouded in secrecy and ignoring what New Yorkers want and need."

With Yancey Roy