Amazon is narrowing the list of cities under consideration for its second headquarters to 20, with the largest concentration in the Northeast.

The New York City metropolitan area was one of the 20 finalists to host the online retailer's second headquarters.

In October, Howard Zemsky, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s economic development czar, said the New York City metropolitan area, which includes Long Island, New York City and Westchester County, was one of four regions from around the state that submitted a proposal to host Amazon.

A company spokeswoman confirmed that Long Island was part of the New York City metropolitan area that Amazon is considering.

In October, Brookhaven Town and Nassau and Suffolk counties each submitted one location to the state for inclusion in the Amazon bid. Empire State Development has declined to say whether it included Belmont Park in Elmont, the proposed Heartland mini-city development in Brentwood and Brookhaven Calabro Airport in Shirley in the final application, though local officials have said they assume the locations were sent to Amazon.

Amazon opened a warehouse in Bethpage last year to serve customers on Long Island and in New York City.

Amazon, based in Seattle, plans to invest $5 billion in the new headquarters and could employ as many as 50,000 people in and around the city it chooses.

Cities are in fierce competition to lure Amazon, which has revolutionized the way people shop.

The list released on Thursday includes:

— Atlanta

— Austin, Texas

— Boston

— Chicago

— Columbus, Ohio

— Dallas

— Denver

— Indianapolis

— Los Angeles

— Miami

— Montgomery County, Maryland

— Nashville, Tennessee

— Newark

— New York City

— Northern Virginia

— Philadelphia

— Pittsburgh

— Raleigh, North Carolina

— Toronto, Ontario

— Washington D.C.

With Newsday staff.