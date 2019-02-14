New York State is no longer open for business — that’s the effect of Amazon’s decision to cancel plans to open a second headquarters in Long Island City, Queens, some experts said Thursday.

“New York should be ashamed of itself. . . . I’m embarrassed as a taxpayer here,” said Thomas Stringer, a Bay Shore resident who helps large corporations decide where to locate facilities as head of site selection at BDO USA LLC in Manhattan. “You cannot counter what happened today with ads . . . . This will last for 20 years.”

He was referring to the “NY Open for Business” commercials that Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, has aired on television stations across the country in the past few years. The campaign to attract businesses to the state has cost several million dollars each year.

Long Island business leaders also expressed dismay.

“Amazon’s decision to withdraw its plans for our region will go down as one of the biggest debacles in New York State history, and the elected officials who are responsible for this epic disaster should be ashamed of themselves for jeopardizing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in tax revenue and should also consider resigning," said Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association business group.

The LIA, along with the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and tech groups, saw Amazon HQ2 as an employment opportunity for Island residents and as a customer for local suppliers.

Stringer said the project would have spurred more housing near Long Island Rail Road stations and customers for Main Street shops.

He works on eight to 12 projects a year in North America. Locally, he represented Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and Luxottica when they successfully sought tax breaks to expand in Edgewood and Port Washington, respectively.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stringer said New York State rarely tops the list of attractive sites for expanding businesses because of its high costs. Amazon’s pulling out of Long Island City “cements the perception that New York is a very heavy lift,” he said in an interview.

Stringer advised state and local economic development officials to regroup and recognize that politics, not economics, scuttled the Amazon HQ2 project.

“From the get-go, we have to get officials at all levels of government involved,” he said. “This quickly became political because some local officials were cut out. …The state needs to be more inclusive going forward.”

Other business people, while regretting Amazon's decision, said New York City remains an attractive location.

“New York’s renaissance over the past forty years has been due in part to our ability to work through difficult issues that have led to record population and job growth," said John H. Banks, president of the Real Estate Board of New York, which represents commercial developers. "New York City is still open for business and will retain its status as a world class center for tech and innovation.”