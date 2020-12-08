Three Suffolk County lawmakers, together with a local business leader, on Tuesday called for the cancellation of $2.3 million in tax breaks awarded to the developer of a Westhampton Beach warehouse to be used by Amazon.

Republican legislators Robert Trotta, Anthony A. Piccirillo and Steven J. Flotteron said the county’s Industrial Development Agency shouldn’t have granted the tax aid to Rechler Equity Partners because Amazon would use the warehouse near Gabreski Airport regardless. They also said the retailer, among the world’s wealthiest businesses, doesn't need help.

The IDA board unanimously approved the tax deal twice at its October and November meetings. At the time, agency officials said similar incentives have gone to Rechler’s other three buildings in the industrial park under the terms of a 2009 agreement between the developer and Suffolk.

The $36 million warehouse project will employ between 50 and 100 full-time employees to make "last-mile" deliveries to Amazon customers on the East End. Additional jobs will be created by transportation companies, an economic development official for the retailer said in October.

Trotta said on Tuesday that Rechler misled the IDA by stating in its aid application that Amazon would use an out-of-state warehouse if tax breaks weren’t given.

"They are lying," said Trotta (R-Fort Salonga), showing the application at a news conference outside the county legislative building in Hauppauge. "They’re saying they will move out of New York. How can they move? Are they going to ship packages to the East End using boats from Connecticut? This makes no sense," he said.

Separately, in an application for help from the Nassau IDA for a proposed warehouse in Syosset, Amazon said it could serve Long Islanders from off-Island sites.

Representatives of the Suffolk IDA, Amazon and Rechler weren’t immediately available to comment on Tuesday.

Piccirillo (R-Holtsville) said the IDA should provide tax breaks to small businesses struggling to survive the coronavirus, not wealthy developers and retailers. "Amazon doesn’t need tax breaks, but small businesses do," he said.

The president of the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce, Christopher McNamara, agreed, adding that Amazon "shouldn’t have tax breaks for something [the last-mile warehouse] that they need. Our downtowns are where help is needed."

Besides its planned last-mile warehouses in Syosset and Westhampton Beach, Amazon makes deliveries from two facilities in Bethpage and one in Shirley. It didn't seek IDA assistance for the Shirley facility or one planned for Carle Place.