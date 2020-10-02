Amazon is looking to fill 15 jobs at the warehouse it opened in Shirley last month — but it will be hiring more people as the holiday shopping season approaches, officials said Thursday.

The distribution center at 100 Precision Dr. will eventually have a workforce that tops 100 people, excluding delivery drivers, according to Amazon spokeswoman Emily Hawkins. The "delivery station" is among at least three the retailer plans for Long Island to make "last-mile" deliveries to customers.

"The site currently has 15 open roles," she said. "Additional full-time roles will be added in the coming weeks."

The employment website, amazon.com/jobs, lists six different positions: warehouse workers, customer service representatives, operations managers, field quality assurance specialists, yard manager and driver trainers. Warehouse worker positions require no resume or previous work experience, but applicants must be at least 18 years old and read and speak English, according to the website.

All jobs pay at least $15 per hour.

Hawkins said seven transportation companies will operate from the Shirley warehouse "and they independently hire drivers from job postings like Craigslist and Indeed."

Amazon also has a last-mile operation in Bethpage on the former Grumman Corp. property and plans for another in Carle Place at a shuttered Waldbaum’s supermarket.

"Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, loaded in delivery vehicles and delivered to customers in the last mile of our order process," she said.

The retailer has more than 150 last-mile warehouses across the United States. The Carle Place facility, at 2 Westbury Ave., is expected to open later this year.

Amazon has yet to comment publicly on its discussions with Nassau County and Oyster Bay Town officials about building a 200,000-square-foot warehouse on the old Cerro Wire property in Syosset. The project would end decades of debate over the site and create 550 permanent jobs, according to Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino.