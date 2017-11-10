Hain Celestial Group will benefit from Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods, the Lake Success-based company’s chief executive said this week.

The Whole Foods global newsletter cited Hain’s Arrowhead Mills brand as “one of the top food trends” for next year, and the retail chain recently placed a “full 6-foot display of our flours and other Hain products” in its stores, Irwin Simon said on a conference call with investors.

“I continue to believe there are a lot of positives from Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods, and we’re seeing the benefits already,” Simon said.

Hain’s international net sales rose by 4 percent year-over-year, to $708.3 million, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, driven by “double-digit growth” from Earth’s Best, Spectrum, Alba Botanica, JASONs, Avalon Organics and Arrowhead Mills, among other brands, Simon said.

Hain’s net income grew year-over-year by 131 percent, to $19.8 million, the company reported this week. Earnings per diluted share were 19 cents for the quarter, compared with 8 cents a year earlier.

The maker of organic and natural foods announced in September it was adding six new directors to its board, under an agreement with activist hedge fund Engaged Capital LLC, of Newport Beach, California.

The new directors include Engaged Capital founder Glenn Welling. In June, the hedge fund disclosed a 9.9 percent stake in Hain and said it would seek changes at the company, including the sale of its units or the company as a whole.

In early trading Friday, Hain’s shares were up 2.5 percent to $35.28.