American Express to end its Plenti frequent shopper program

The Plenti program will end on July 10, the company announced.

American Express credit cards seen on July 18, 2016. Photo Credit: AP / Elise Amendola

By The Associated Press
American Express is ending its frequent-shopper program Plenti, despite years of marketing and high-profile partners like RiteAid, ExxonMobil and Macy's.

The Plenti program will end on July 10, the company announced in a tweet Monday. All Plenti points will expire on that date.

Plenti was launched in mid-2015 to great fanfare as a frequent-shopper program that would involve multiple companies and brands, similar to other programs found in Europe. American Express even launched a Plenti credit card that would give customers Plenti points for each dollar they spent on the card.

While American Express was able to partner with big brands at the beginning, the program lost several key members such as Macy's and Chili's in 2017 and was considered to be on life support.

