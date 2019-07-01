American Technical Ceramics Corp, a Huntington Station maker of electronic components, plans to close its manufacturing plant there and eliminate the jobs of 24 employees, according to a state regulatory notice.

American Technical makes ceramic multilayer capacitors and customized thin film circuits that are used in commercial and military applications, including wireless, fiber optics, medical electronics, semiconductor manufacturing and satellite equipment, according to the company's website.

The first phase of layoffs is expected to occur between Sept. 27 and Oct. 10. The plant's closing date listed on the WARN notice is Sept. 30, 2020.

Officials at American Technical did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

The company has a total of 157 employees, its WARN notice states. The state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, or WARN, requires companies with at least 50 full-time employees to file a notice of a mass layoff or closing 90 days in advance.

The company has a development and manufacturing center in Jacksonville, Florida; a customer service center serving Europe, Africa and the Middle East, in the Czech Republic, and regional sales offices in England and Germany, according to its website.

AVX Corp., a Myrtle Beach, S.C.-based unit of the Japanese multinational conglomerate Kyocera Group, bought the company in 2007. Prior to the acquisition, American Technical had been publicly traded since 1986 and consistently reported strong sales and earnings growth, Newsday reported.