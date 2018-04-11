TODAY'S PAPER
Former Amex CEO, LI native Kenneth Chenault to speak in Woodbury

Former American Express CEO Kenneth Chenault, seen here on Jan. 19, speaks on the Island later this month. Photo Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
Kenneth Chenault, a Long Island native and former chairman and chief executive of American Express Co., will share his ideas on the domestic and global economies at the Crest Hollow Country in Woodbury on April 18 at 11:30 a.m.

The event is sponsored by the State University of New York at Old Westbury as part of its Executive Leadership Forum.  

Chenault, who grew up in Hempstead, headed American Express from 2001 until he retired in January. He now serves  as the chairman and managing director of General Catalyst Partners, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Individual tickets cost $150. For information, call 516-876-3207.

Go to https://www.oldwestbury.edu/elf-2018 for more information.

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

