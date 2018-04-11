Kenneth Chenault, a Long Island native and former chairman and chief executive of American Express Co., will share his ideas on the domestic and global economies at the Crest Hollow Country in Woodbury on April 18 at 11:30 a.m.

The event is sponsored by the State University of New York at Old Westbury as part of its Executive Leadership Forum.

Chenault, who grew up in Hempstead, headed American Express from 2001 until he retired in January. He now serves as the chairman and managing director of General Catalyst Partners, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm.

Individual tickets cost $150. For information, call 516-876-3207.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.