Drugmaker Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., which has factories in South Yaphank and Hauppauge, plans to cut $50 million in annual expenses through a restructuring plan announced Wednesday.

Executives at the manufacturer of generic prescription drugs, which is headquartered in New Jersey, did not specify whether they intend to close plants.

A spokesman for the public company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, Amneal announced another expansion of its 495,000-square-foot office and factory on Horseblock Road in South Yaphank. Chintu Patel, co-founder of the company, told Newsday that it needed to add 100,000 square feet to accommodate higher sales and new projects.

He predicted Amneal would add 400 people to the Yaphank work force of 714. The Hauppauge factory has 350 people and a warehouse in Commack has six.

Amneal CEO Rob Stewart said Wednesday it had done “a review in response to the continuing industry challenges impacting our business including ongoing pressure on our base generics business from the limited number of buyers and the greater than expected effect of additional competition.”

He continued, “We have decided to take immediate steps to realign our business infrastructure and cost base in an effort to align our company to better deal with the current business realities. ... As a responsible employer, we are committed to treating all employees fairly and providing those who will be affected by these actions a comprehensive transition plan.”

Stewart said the projected cost savings would begin next year. He also said more cost-cutting could occur.

In addition, Amneal lowered its estimated profit for this year to between $425 million and $475 million.

The company reported a loss of $125 million in the January-March period compared with a profit of $52 million a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter totaled $446 million, a 62 percent gain, year over year, that was primarily due to Amneal purchasing two other drugmakers.

Financial results for the April-June period will be announced next month.

For the year ended Dec. 31, Amneal lost $201 million on revenue of $1.7 billion.

The cost-cutting announcement came before the stock market opened on Wednesday. In afternoon trading, Amneal shares were down $2.36, or 35 percent, to $4.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.