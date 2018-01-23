TODAY'S PAPER
Amneal Pharmaceuticals to add 100,000 sq. ft., 400 jobs on LI

About 5 percent of all prescriptions are filled using products made by the fast-growing New Jersey-based firm.

Gunvantbhai Dobariya, center, and Prakash Patel, right, blend

Gunvantbhai Dobariya, center, and Prakash Patel, right, blend and test one of the products in the laboratory at Amneal Pharmaceuticals in Hauppauge on Sept. 16, 2011. Photo Credit: John Dunn

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
A fast-growing drugmaker is planning another expansion of its giant office and factory in South Yaphank, in a move that will create several hundred jobs, officials said Tuesday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals needs to add 100,000 square feet to its facility on Horseblock Road to accommodate higher sales, said Chintu Patel, co-CEO and co-founder of the New Jersey-based company.

He predicted Amneal would hire 400 more employees in the next 18 months. It has 150 job openings now.

The company has more than 600 employees in South Yaphank, one of its two locations on Long Island. The other is in Hauppauge.

“We are already running out of space,” Patel said during an event highlighting the company’s energy-efficient equipment.

Amneal has quadrupled the size of the South Yaphank building in recent years, bringing it to 495,000 square feet.

That $150 million project was supported by tax breaks and grants from New York State and Brookhaven Town. Officials did not say how much the new 100,000-square-foot addition would cost.

Patel said Tuesday that he hopes to have some drugs sold by Impax Laboratories of California made in Amneal factories, including in South Yaphank.

The two companies announced a deal in October under which Amneal will own 75 percent of publicly-traded Impax. The deal awaits federal approval.

“We hope to bring a lot of products in-house for manufacturing,” Patel told local politicians and economic developers.

They gathered to see Patel receive a $603,888 rebate check from PSEG Long Island because of Amneal’s use of geothermal technology, energy-saving lighting and other equipment for the expanded building.

Amneal is the fifth largest manufacturer of generic drugs in the United States. About 5 percent of all prescriptions are filled using the company’s products.

