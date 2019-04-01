Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is selling some of its British operations for an undisclosed amount, executives announced Monday.

The New Jersey-based drugmaker, which has facilities in South Yaphank and Hauppauge, said it plans to sell its Cero Pharmaceuticals Ltd. subsidiary in Essex, England to Zentiva Group a.s., which is headquartered in Prague.

“This transaction will permit Amneal to concentrate management time and resources to support our continued focus on strengthening our growing position in the U.S. market,” Amneal CEO Rob Stewart said in a statement.

On Long Island, Amneal employs more than 1,000 people in three buildings. The company is a top manufacturer of generic drugs in the United States. About 5 percent of all prescriptions are filled using the company's products.

Amneal shares closed Monday up 12 cents, or less than 1 percent, to $14.29 on the New York Stock Exchange.