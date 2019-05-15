AMR Care Group, a home health company with offices in Jericho and Manhattan, said it's launched a "Just Checking" program, which it said is designed to provide peace of mind for the adult children of elderly parents living far from their family.

AMR said it launched the program this month in response to calls asking if such a service existed.

“People wanted us to look in on their aging parents to make sure that there have not been any changes or situations they could not 'see' over the telephone,” Anne Markowitz Recht, CEO of AMR Care Group, said in a statement. “Our professional care managers are able to personally check in, assess, report and respond with assistance when appropriate.”

AMR provides quarterly and monthly plans that include in-person and phone visits as well as 24/7 emergency support and oversight by a licensed social worker.