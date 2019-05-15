TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Morning
SEARCH
61° Good Morning
Business

New service will 'check in' on elderly parents for adult children

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

AMR Care Group, a home health company with offices in Jericho and Manhattan, said it's launched a "Just Checking" program, which it said is designed to provide peace of mind for the adult children of elderly parents living far from their family. 

AMR said it launched the program this month in response to calls asking if such a service existed. 

“People wanted us to look in on their aging parents to make sure that there have not been any changes or situations they could not 'see' over the telephone,” Anne Markowitz Recht, CEO of AMR Care Group, said in a statement. “Our professional care managers are able to personally check in, assess, report and respond with assistance when appropriate.”

AMR provides quarterly and monthly plans that include in-person and phone visits as well as 24/7 emergency support and oversight by a licensed social worker.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Long Beach is banking on its new marketing Long Beach launches ads to boost tourism
Sorry, fans of the Montauk (or as we'd Sorry, LI: Survey says our accent is least sexy in U.S.
An artist rendering of the Dollar Tree store 4 new Dollar Trees opening on LI this year
Voters head into Alverta B. Gray Schultz Middle What to know ahead of Tuesday's school elections
Contractors add a new coat of paint onto Next phase of airport runway restoration underway
Dr. Jordan Kerker of Central Orthopedic Group in 3 orthopedics providers expand walk-in services
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search