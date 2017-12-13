The winners of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s annual regional competition for state business aid will be announced Wednesday in Albany, officials said.

Up to $800 million in grants and state tax credits will be distributed to Long Island and nine other regions.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council has been a big winner in four out of the six contests since 2011, when Cuomo established the process to award state business aid.

The Island has won a total of $486.5 million for 590 projects.

This year, the local council has recommended funding for a proposed YMCA in Wyandanch and research centers at Stony Brook University and Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset.

The 10 regional councils are appointed by Cuomo and consist of business executives, academics, not-for-profit leaders and union chiefs.

The Long Island council is led by co-vice chairmen Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association business group, and Hofstra University president Stuart Rabinowitz.