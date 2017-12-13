TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo to announce winners of annual business aid competition

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here on Dec. 8, 2016, will announce companies that have earned state business funding on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Hans Pennink

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The winners of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s annual regional competition for state business aid will be announced Wednesday in Albany, officials said.

Up to $800 million in grants and state tax credits will be distributed to Long Island and nine other regions.

The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council has been a big winner in four out of the six contests since 2011, when Cuomo established the process to award state business aid.

The Island has won a total of $486.5 million for 590 projects.

This year, the local council has recommended funding for a proposed YMCA in Wyandanch and research centers at Stony Brook University and Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institute for Medical Research in Manhasset.

The 10 regional councils are appointed by Cuomo and consist of business executives, academics, not-for-profit leaders and union chiefs.

The Long Island council is led by co-vice chairmen Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association business group, and Hofstra University president Stuart Rabinowitz.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

