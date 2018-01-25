The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Northeast Carpenters Union will begin taking applications Monday for two cabinetmaker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union’s training center, 270 Motor Pkwy., Department B, in Hauppauge, from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays, until Jan. 25, 2019.

Applicants must take a math and measurement computation test when they apply. They also should have a driver’s license.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation, pass a drug test and have lived in New York State for at least six months, excluding New York City.

More information is available by calling 631-952-9555.