TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
Business

Applications to be available for plumber apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 355 of the United Service Workers union will begin taking applications Monday for two plumber apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union's training center, 267 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bohemia, from 3 to 7 p.m. on weekdays through March 15. The form must be filled out at the center.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do sprinkler fitter work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

For more information, call 631-589-5880.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Workers with the rerailed LIRR train involved in LIRR: Limited service on branches affected by crash
A snowy glaze coats Mill Road in Yaphank Forecast: Snow, freezing rain for morning commute
Patchogue residents Tiffany Bowman and Dan Penberg are Village delays hearing on waterfront apartments
The Flour Shoppe Cafe in Rockville Centre and Artisanal bakery opens 2nd LI location
Damion Stavredes of the Glen Cove Parks Department City searches for time capsule buried in 1968
Stony Brook Medicine in Commack, seen on March Stony Brook Medicine aims to fill over 100 jobs