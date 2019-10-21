The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 12A of the Abatement Workers union will begin taking applications Wednesday for five hazardous-materials-removal-worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be completed and returned in person to the Local 12A office, 47-14 32nd Place in Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. The recruitment period ends on Nov. 5 or after 50 applications are distributed, whichever comes first. The forms must be received by Nov. 5.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have at least an eighth-grade education, pass a state and New York City asbestos exam and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 718-886-7226.