TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
Business

Union offers apprenticeships in hazardous materials removal

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 12A of the Abatement Workers union will begin taking applications Wednesday for five hazardous-materials-removal-worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be completed and returned in person to the Local 12A office, 47-14 32nd Place in Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. The recruitment period ends on Nov. 5 or after 50 applications are distributed, whichever comes first. The forms must be received by Nov. 5.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have at least an eighth-grade education, pass a state and New York City asbestos exam and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 718-886-7226.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search