The Northeastern Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Outside Electrical Industry is taking applications for 50 to 70 outside electrical line worker apprenticeships, starting Monday, officials said.

Applications are to be available at NEAT1968.org. There is a $25 testing processing fee for all completed applications. The recruitment period ends next year on Oct. 13.

Applicants must be 18 or older, physically able to perform electrical line-worker tasks, pass aptitude and drug tests, have a driver's license and commercial driver's permit or license, and attend training sessions in Suffolk County. They also must be able to travel to work sites in New York and 10 other New England and mid-Atlantic states.

For more information, call 610-326-2860.