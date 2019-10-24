The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers of New York and Long Island will begin taking applications on Friday for 30 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the International Masonry Institute, 12-07 44th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, from 8 to 8:30 a.m. on Friday, as well as on Nov. 22, Dec. 20 and, in 2020, on Jan. 31, Feb. 28, March 27, April 24, May 29, June 26 and Sept. 25.

More information is available by calling 718-706-9294.

The union hopes to train 10 bricklayer-masons, five stone masons, five plasterers and 10 pointer-caulker-cleaners.

Applicants must take an aptitude test at the time they apply. They also must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass skills and drug tests, have reliable transportation and be physically able to do the work.