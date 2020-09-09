TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Carpenters' union to recruit apprentices starting Monday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund for the Carpenters’ union will begin taking applications on Monday for two carpenter apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications are available at nasctf.org through Sept. 13, 2021. However, before submitting the form, applicants must attend an information session, held at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month or, if that day is a holiday, the second Monday of the month.

Information sessions will be held virtually or in-person at the Carpenters Training Center, 270 Motor Pkwy., Department B, in Hauppauge, depending on circumstances. To register for a session, go to nasctf.org.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 631-952-9555.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

