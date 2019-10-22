The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 50 steel-bridge painter apprenticeships.

Applications can be obtained at the institute, 36-13 36th Ave., Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Nov. 5 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, attend a three-day orientation event, pass a physical exam and be able to read and understand English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.