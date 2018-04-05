The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the New York City District Council of Carpenters will begin taking applications Monday for 100 carpenter apprenticeships, officials said.

Applicants must obtain a lottery card in person at the council’s training center, 395 Hudson St. in Manhattan, from 6 to 9 a.m. on weekdays through April 20 or until 250 cards have been distributed, whichever comes first.

To obtain a lottery card, applicants must provide a driver’s license or other government-issued picture identification.

The union will randomly select the completed lottery cards from a locked box as demand for apprentices occurs. Selected applicants will receive a letter informing them about an orientation session to attend. Applicants must arrive on time or will be disqualified.

They must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation, pass a drug test and be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.