Carpenters' union taking applications for 100 apprenticeships
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the New York City District Council of Carpenters will begin taking applications Monday for 100 carpenter apprenticeships, officials said.
Applicants must obtain a lottery card in person at the council’s training center, 395 Hudson St. in Manhattan, from 6 to 9 a.m. on weekdays through April 20 or until 250 cards have been distributed, whichever comes first.
To obtain a lottery card, applicants must provide a driver’s license or other government-issued picture identification.
The union will randomly select the completed lottery cards from a locked box as demand for apprentices occurs. Selected applicants will receive a letter informing them about an orientation session to attend. Applicants must arrive on time or will be disqualified.
They must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation, pass a drug test and be legally able to work in the United States.
More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.