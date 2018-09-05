The federal government has launched a new website to link job seekers with apprenticeships, officials said.

On apprenticeship.gov, people can search for apprenticeship opportunities by city, state and occupation. The listings are from the National Labor Exchange database from the National Association of State Workforce Agencies.

U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta said the website “offers the first step in better online resources for apprenticeships across all industries.”

More information is available at apprenticeship.gov.