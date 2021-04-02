TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Electricians' union is recruiting for 40 apprenticeships, starting April 7

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Electrical Industry of Nassau and Suffolk Counties will begin taking applications Wednesday for 40 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be obtained and completed at the committee's office, at 370 Motor Pkwy. in Hauppauge, between 10 and noon on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, excluding legal holidays, through Sept. 15.

Applicants should always wear masks and social distance.

The committee has 38 electrician and two electrical maintenance technician apprenticeships.

Applicants must be 18 or older; live on Long Island; have a high school diploma or its equivalent; provide proof that they passed one year of Elementary Algebra, NYS Math 1 or Freshman High School Regents Math; pass a drug test, physical and aptitude exams; have reliable transportation and a driver's license; be able to read and understand English, and participate in an interview.

For more information, call 631-434-3939.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

