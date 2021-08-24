District Council 9 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades is taking applications for 50 painter, decorator and paperhanger apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Finishing Trades Institute, 45-15 36th St., in Long Island City, Queens, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available until Sept. 7 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first, according to Joseph Azzopardi, the council’s business manager and secretary-treasurer.

He said applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, and be able to understand instructions in English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.