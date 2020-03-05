Applications offered for 23 apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 12 of the Heat & Frost Insulators union will begin taking applications on Thursday for 23 insulation and asbestos worker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications will be available from the committee at 15-32 127th St., 1st floor, in College Point, Queens from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays through May 21. The forms won't be given out on March 26 or on legal holidays. A valid state or federal ID is required to obtain an application.

Applicants must take an aptitude test, which costs $25 and must be paid for via money order.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a physical exam and drug test, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and be able to pay $500 for tools and work clothes.

More information is available by calling the union at 718-784-1899.