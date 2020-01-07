Union to take applications for apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Elevator Constructors will begin taking applications Saturday for 100 elevator-escalator constructor and modernizer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at www.neiep.org/careers.aspx beginning at 10 a.m. through midnight on Jan. 24 or until 1,500 have been completed, whichever comes first.

After completing the online form, applicants must take an aptitude test and pay a $25 testing fee via postal money order or certified bank check. They must have a government-issued photo ID to take the test.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a drug test, be able to physically do the work and have reliable transportation.

For information, call 718-707-9450.