TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Morning
SEARCH
35° Good Morning
Business

Union to take applications for apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the International Union of Elevator Constructors will begin taking applications Saturday for 100 elevator-escalator constructor and modernizer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at www.neiep.org/careers.aspx beginning at 10 a.m. through midnight on Jan. 24 or until 1,500 have been completed, whichever comes first.

After completing the online form, applicants must take an aptitude test and pay a $25 testing fee via postal money order or certified bank check. They must have a government-issued photo ID to take the test. 

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass a drug test, be able to physically do the work and have reliable transportation.

For information, call 718-707-9450.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search