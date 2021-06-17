The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 5 of the Boilermakers union will begin taking applications Monday for five boilermaker construction apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 5 office, 24 Van Siclen Ave. in Floral Park, from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Monday of each month, excluding legal holidays. The recruitment period ends May 16, 2022.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass a drug and alcohol test.

More information is available at neaac.net and by calling 516-326-2500.