Business

Boilermakers' union to recruit five apprentices, starting Monday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 5 of the Boilermakers union will begin taking applications Monday for five boilermaker construction apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 5 office, 24 Van Siclen Ave. in Floral Park, from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Monday of each month, excluding legal holidays. The recruitment period ends May 16, 2022.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass a drug and alcohol test.

More information is available at neaac.net and by calling 516-326-2500.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

