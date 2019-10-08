TODAY'S PAPER
50 union apprenticeships available for glass fitters, glaziers

A one-ton glass panel is moved into position

A one-ton glass panel is moved into position on the Space Needle's observation deck on March 20, 2018, in Seattle. Photo Credit: AP/Elaine Thompson

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Finishing Trades Institute will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 50 glazier apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be obtained in person at the institute, 36-13 36th Ave. in Long Island City, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Up to 500 applications will be distributed through Oct. 22 or until they run out, whichever comes first.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do glazier work, attend a three-day orientation and be able to read and understand English.

More information is available by calling 718-937-7440.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business.

