20 construction laborer apprenticeships offered

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee of Local 66 of the General Building Laborers union will begin taking applications on Monday for 20 skilled construction craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 66 office, 1600 Walt Whitman Rd. in Melville, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, excluding legal holidays.

The forms must be completed in person. The recruitment period ends on March 17, 2021.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have lived on Long Island for at least six months before applying, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and a valid driver's license, pass a written exam and drug test and become a union member.

More information is available by calling 631-454-2330.